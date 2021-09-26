CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usyk: Fight Went Exactly As I Expected It To Go

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was the outcome always envisioned by Oleksandr Usyk from the moment he was in position to challenge for the heavyweight crown. The unbeaten southpaw became a two-division champion following a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over England’s Anthony Joshua to claim the WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles on the road at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It was a fight which Usyk (19-0, 13KOs) and his team pushed for more than a year after being named mandatory challenger to the WBO belt one fight into his heavyweight tour after abandoning his undisputed cruiserweight championship reign.

