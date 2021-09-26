Usyk: Fight Went Exactly As I Expected It To Go
This was the outcome always envisioned by Oleksandr Usyk from the moment he was in position to challenge for the heavyweight crown. The unbeaten southpaw became a two-division champion following a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over England’s Anthony Joshua to claim the WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles on the road at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It was a fight which Usyk (19-0, 13KOs) and his team pushed for more than a year after being named mandatory challenger to the WBO belt one fight into his heavyweight tour after abandoning his undisputed cruiserweight championship reign.www.boxingscene.com
