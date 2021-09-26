Bears QB Andy Dalton Could Miss Time Beyond Week 3

Sometimes it’s clear the moment someone says something that it has extraordinary potential to come back at them later with the cruel bite of irony. Like when Bears quarterback Andy Dalton says he hopes Soldier Field is “loud” for the season opener Sunday against the Bengals. He was talking about the fans roaring when the Bears are on defense, but they’ll make a lot of noise that Dalton doesn’t want if the offense struggles again.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO