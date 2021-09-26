Bears QB Andy Dalton Could Miss Time Beyond Week 3
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bears QB Andy Dalton could miss time beyond Week 3, as he works his way back from a bone bruise he suffered in last week’s game. Schefter says Dalton sustained the injury when his femur and tibia collided. The good news is that he did not suffer damage to any cartilage nor ligaments and does not need any surgery, but his return will ultimately be determined by how quickly the bone bruise heals.nfltraderumors.co
Comments / 0