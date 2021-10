If you don't already own one yourself, you very likely know somebody who owns an air fryer. (Odds are, they've talked about it countless times.) The miniature oven is the current it appliance, and it's easy to see why — the air fryer is easy to operate, shaves minutes off cook time, and gives food a crispy texture without having to rely on loads of grease. It seems like the kind of high-tech appliance you'd see on The Jetsons, but with the added bonus of existing right now.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO