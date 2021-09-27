Man arrested in GA, charged with shooting in NC Walmart parking lot

A person was hurt in a shooting at North Carolina Walmart on Sunday.

A Mooresville Police Department official said the shooting happened at the store on Norman Station Boulevard around noon.

According to ABC-affiliate WSOC , officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back near the garden center entrance. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators said the victim was not a Mooresville resident, and that the incident was a domestic violence shooting and not random. Authorities said the suspect, Robert Little Baker-Brown, left the parking lot immediately after the shooting.

Investigators in Baker-Brown's home county of Forsyth, Ga., checked for him at home and found him there later Sunday afternoon. They took him into custody in Georgia, where he's being held pending extradition to North Carolina. Baker-Brown is charged with attempted first-degree murder.