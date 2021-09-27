CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Man arrested in GA, charged with shooting in NC Walmart parking lot

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 12 days ago

A person was hurt in a shooting at North Carolina Walmart on Sunday.

A Mooresville Police Department official said the shooting happened at the store on Norman Station Boulevard around noon.

According to ABC-affiliate WSOC , officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back near the garden center entrance. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators said the victim was not a Mooresville resident, and that the incident was a domestic violence shooting and not random. Authorities said the suspect, Robert Little Baker-Brown, left the parking lot immediately after the shooting.

Investigators in Baker-Brown's home county of Forsyth, Ga., checked for him at home and found him there later Sunday afternoon. They took him into custody in Georgia, where he's being held pending extradition to North Carolina. Baker-Brown is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Fort Bragg soldier killed in 'military vehicle accident' on base identified as Texas father of 4

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fort Bragg soldier who died Monday has been identified as Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez. Hernandez, 30, was a husband and father of two daughters and two stepchildren. He was a native of Harlingen, Texas, who enlisted in the Army in August 2020. He served as a military policeman and recently graduated Airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia.
