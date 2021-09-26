CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Vandenberg to celebrate its 2000th launch with Landsat 9

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBKgE_0c8jrlpf00

Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled to launch the NASA Launch Program Landsat 9 satellite on Monday, marking Vandenberg's 2000th launch.

“The 2000th launch gives us the opportunity to celebrate the tens of thousands from Team Vandenberg, past and present, who share a proud heritage beginning with the first launch in 1958 through this 2000th launch,” said Col. Rob Long. “Space—and launch—is hard. Our record of success is a testament to longstanding mission excellence.” Long will be the launch decision authority for Landsat 9.

The Landsat 9 launch is scheduled to take place at 11:11 a.m. PDT on Monday. Local community members can view the launch from the Hawk's Nest on Highway 1, a half mile south of Vandenberg Space Force Base's main gate. The Hawk's Nest gates will open at 9:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

NASA And USGS Launch Gilbert-Built Landsat 9

On Monday, NASA successfully launched its Landsat 9 satellite. The spacecraft was built, tested and fitted with instruments by Northrop Grumman’s Satellite Manufacturing Facility in Gilbert. NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey have maintained a series of Landsat orbiters for nearly 50 years. Typically operating in pairs, the satellites orbit...
GILBERT, AZ
KTLA

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change. Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Long
Santa Maria Times

Photos: Landsat program sends 9th satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Landsat 9 successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, marking the satellite program's 50th anniversary and ULA's 2,000th launch from the Western Range, officials said. Despite a foggy morning, the joint-agency mission conducted by NASA and the United States Geological Survey blasted off on schedule from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3, headed for Earth's orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WBOY

LANDSAT 9 launch benefits the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new satellite launching into Space will make foresters and farmers’ lives a little easier across the Mountain State. LANDSAT 9 launched Monday at 2:27 PM Eastern Time and is the newest version of the satellite that tracks how the Earth has been changing over the past 20 years.
MOUNTAIN, WV
fox7austin.com

NASA launches Landsat 9 satellite

An almost 50 year mission continues as NASA launches a satellite that will help record the Earth's land surface. NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey will launch on Landsat 9. Project Scientist Jeff Masek has details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Neowin

TWIRL 32: NASA preparing to launch Landsat 9 to observe Earth

We have several launches coming up over the next week. All of the missions on the schedule this week are satellite launches and among them the most interesting is NASA’s Landsat 9, an Earth observation satellite. The Landsat program currently has two satellites in orbit, Landsat 7 and Landsat 8 which launched in 1999 and 2013 respectively. The Landsat program itself has been up and running since July 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landsat 9
Spaceflight Now

Launch timeline for Atlas 5’s mission with Landsat 9

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. A United Launch Atlas 5 rocket is set for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Landsat-9: Key Earth observing spacecraft set to launch

What is arguably the world's most important satellite will go into orbit on Monday from California. Landsat-9 is the continuation of a series of Earth-observing spacecraft stretching back almost 50 years. No other remote-sensing system has kept a longer, continuous record of the changing state of our planet. Landsat-9 will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kvta.com

Historic Launch Set For Monday Morning From Vandenberg

History is scheduled to be made late Monday morning at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County when they conduct their 2,000th launch. The first one was in 1958. This launch will be a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying a Landsat 9 earth observatory satellite. The launch...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Landsat 9 Will Be Aboard 2,000th Rocket to Blast Off from Vandenberg

Fire plumes in California, deforestation in the Congo, drying reservoirs in Utah — images of these events when seen from above are indelible to the mind’s eye, and the photographer capturing these potent images since 1972 has been a Landsat observing satellite. The newest version — the Landsat 9 — heads into orbit this coming Monday from Vandenberg missile base in Lompoc, which will be the base’s 2,000th launch since a Thor Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile took off on December 16, 1958.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WRAL

Earth-monitoring Landsat 9 satellite launches in California

LOS ANGELES — The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change. Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Watch live as NASA launch Landsat 9 rocket

Watch live as NASA launch Landsat 9, a new Earth-observing satellite. The new satellite is a joint endeavour by NASA and the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The satellite is blasting off from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NME

‘Phasmophobia’ celebrates one year since its launch with a small update

Kinetic Games has released a minor update for Phasmophobia as the game celebrates its first anniversary. One year ago, on September 18, Phasmophobia was released on Steam. The game rapidly gained a large player base, and earlier in the month the horror game reached it’s highest player count since launch. Since then, a handful of updates have added a new map, new ghosts, and new tools for determining which ghost is currently haunting a building.
VIDEO GAMES
KESQ News Channel 3

The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival

After a nearly two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dinah has returned to Palm Springs for its 30 year anniversary celebration. Mariah Hanson, Executive producer and owner of the Dinah Owner and executive producer Mariah Hanson said she is excited to finally be able to celebrate this major milestone and bring people together The post The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Artefact,’ a Whimsical 262-Foot Superyacht With the Most Spacious Interior in Its Class

Meet Artefact, a yacht ahead of its time. The exterior’s whimsical curves made this superyacht the toast of last week’s Monaco Yacht Show, but its universal appeal didn’t happen by coincidence. The world’s largest 262-foot boat (by volume) was meticulously planned for years by her owner, an engineer, and build captain to be a cutting-edge, diesel-electric wunderkind. The futuristic façade and eco credentials have grabbed the headlines, but Artefact’s interior is what may eventually reset the course for future yacht design. “We didn’t rush into Artefact,” Captain Aaron Clark told Robb Report, during an in-depth tour of the yacht last week in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KSBY News

KSBY News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy