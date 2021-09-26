Portsmouth shooting leaves 2 men dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - It was a weekend of violence in Hampton Roads.

Between Norfolk, Hampton and Portsmouth, nine people were shot and or killed between Friday and Sunday.

Two were killed and one injured in Portsmouth alone, a city that continues to be plagued by gun violence.

Around 2:47 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Lansing Avenue and Randolph Street for a two-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Aaron Harris with a fatal gunshot wound. Police also located 55-year-old Tony Palmer with critical injuries. Both men were in the same vehicle.

Palmer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Both victim's next of kin have been notified.

Police say they are searching for 27-year-old Duquan Shaquille Johnson as a person of interest in this investigation.

Portsmouth Police Department Duquan Shaquille Johnson

"We saw police cars rope blocked off with yellow tape," said neighbor Dolly Bremby. "Something needs to be done about gun violence."

Of the three shootings in Portsmouth, one was right on High Street downtown.

"It's beginning to be the new norm here," said resident Barry Randall.

Randall is an activist and Civic League president of the area where Sunday morning's latest double homicide occurred. He lost his father to gun violence when he was a toddler.

"Gun violence played a big part of my life; therefore, I have always taken a front seat when it comes down to violent crime," said Randall.

He is actively working with the city to come up with solutions.

Over the past week, there have been eight shootings in Portsmouth alone.

At a press conference this month , Portsmouth Police said aggressive policing is on the horizon, coupled with the help of two grassroots organizations, Stop The Violence 757 and Act Now, that will soon send ambassadors into communities plagued by crime to help mentor youth and spark conversation.

"[There] really needs to be change; something needs to be done. There are too many lives young lives being taken. Not even a chance to live, killing them like they are nothing," said Bridgette White.

White is part of Stop the Violence 757. She lost her 22-year-old son, Stephen, last year to gun violence in Newport News.

"Just took my whole entire heart and just took it out my chest and crushed it. It's a pain that is not going to go away," said White.

The city will use a $495,000 grant to help pay for this new approach.

Related: News 3 takes a deeper look at gun violence in Hampton Roads

Anyone with information about this crime on Randolph Avenue is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s P3Tips app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website here .

This is a developing story.