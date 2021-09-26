CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Impressions of the Southwest reception Oct. 16th

By Mary Magnuson
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Join us for the artist reception on Saturday, October 16th from 6-9 pm. Betty Reuscher and Maribeth Jagger have collaborated to paint their artistic impressions of the Southwest. Each artist brings the love of this beautiful region to life in this special show of their work. Betty primarily works in watercolor and her beautiful, fluid works create a mood that invites the viewer to step into her paintings and to feel what she is experiencing. Maribeth’s landscape oil paintings capture the atmosphere and quality of light which is unique to the high country of northern New Mexico. Each artist brings her own personal style to their work making this collaboration unique and exciting.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Reception Oct. 1 for ‘Place and Parable’ exhibit in Old Forge

OLD FORGE — “Place and Parable,” a solo exhibit featuring mixed media paintings by Kenny Harris, will be on display at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd., from Oct. 1 to Nov. 13. Harris creates artwork that explores the cultural and psychological connectivity of mythology through whimsical, graphic and...
OLD FORGE, NY
Herald Chronicle

Artist reception and workshop this weekend at SAS

St. Andrew’s-Sewanee Gallery is displaying the artwork of Judith Condon now through the end of this month. An artist reception will be held for the public Saturday from 4-6 p.m. in the St. Andrew’s-Sewanee Gallery, 290 Quintard Road, Sewanee. All are welcome. In addition, community members will have the opportunity...
Guard Online

Closing reception for exhibit at BAAC

The Batesville Area Arts Council will host a closing reception for The Invisible Life exhibit with the artist Markeith Woods, at the BAAC Gallery on Main located at 226 E Main St., from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8. Woods, a native of Pine Bluff, is now in his final year of his Master of Fine Arts a the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Aside from being an artist, Woods is also an art educator, committed to motivating the world through the Arts by inspiring, educating, and teaching hope to embrace purpose.
BATESVILLE, AR
DFW Community News

Global Reflections: Art, The Universal Language

Next time you’re downtown, stop by the Interurban Railway Museum’s neighbor, the Courtyard Theater, for an art exhibit with an international flavor. Global Reflections: Art, the Universal Language, opened in September and is available for viewing during regular Courtyard hours. This exhibit features more than 50 works of members of the Plano Art Association.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
artgroupsdfw.com

Arno Elias: “I Am Not A Trophy” Oct. 16th at Markowicz Fine Art

Markowicz Fine Art is partnering with United Nations and The Lion’s Share to present “I’m Not A Trophy” with artist Arno Elias. Experience an immersive and educational exhibition with artist, photographer and wildlife activist, Arno Elias. Entirely dedicated to endangered species and indigenous cultures, the collection features the artist’s latest works of hand-painted photography and video. At 7:30 Arno will welcome guests and hold a Q & A session.
DALLAS, TX
Current Publishing

Abstract artists get the spotlight at Art on Main reception

Two Hoosier abstract artists displayed their works during at a reception hosted by the Art on Main Gallery in Carmel. “Creating and designing are transcendent experiences, “ said Marcie Couet, an abstract painter featured at the event. The Perceptions Gallery Reception Sept. 17 featured the compositions of Couet and Dr....
CARMEL, IN
Warren Times Observer

The Crary Art Gallery holds reception

The Crary Art Gallery will hold a reception of its newest exhibit from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Artists Rosemary Lyons and Ben Gibson will open Rosemary Lyons: Alter Pieces, and Ben Gibson: Recent Paintings and Drawings. Both artists will present short talks for guests starting at 2 p.m. Rosemary...
VISUAL ART
uticaphoenix.net

BIG PRINTS CLOSING RECEPTION

Friday, September 24, 5-7 p.m. at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica. Last chance to see the Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Prints exhibit, or to make a purchase. The exhibit is free to the public. Refreshments will be served and outdoor tables will be set up. All visitors entering...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
portasouthjetty.com

Textile art show to open Friday with reception

Fabric, yarn, natural and synthetic fibers used to create artwork will be featured at the October exhibit in the Port Aransas Art Center gallery. The exhibition will open with the First Friday reception on Friday, Oct. 1. Stop by the art center between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. for refreshments, fellowship and live music while viewing the artwork in the Fabric […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Smithonian

Did Peter Paul Rubens Really Paint ‘Samson and Delilah’?

People familiar with the astronomical prices of today’s art market might not bat an eye. But when the London National Gallery purchased Peter Paul Rubens’ Samson and Delilah in 1980, its price tag of $5.4 million (around $18 million today) made headlines as the third-highest sum ever paid at auction for a work of art.
VISUAL ART
Fatherly

This Dam-Submerged Ghost Town is A Modern Day Atlantis

We all know the legend of the Lost City of Atlantis but recently Utah rediscovered its own little town that was lost underwater when the town of Rockport became visible for the first time in 64 years. Rockport had been sitting forgotten at the bottom of the Rockport Reserve. After...
POLITICS
thestatetimes.com

Leave Me with You!: Opening Reception

SUNY Oneonta’s art gallery is finally reopening since COVID-19’s shut down! Martin Mullen Art Gallery, located in the Fine Arts Center, has its opening reception Thursday, September 16th from 5-7 p.m. This fall’s exhibit is “Leave Me with You,” a solo event by Cynthia Fusillo. Cynthia is an alumna of SUNY Oneonta and an international artist who currently resides in Barcelona, Spain. Cynthia graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor of Arts in Art in 1976. She continued her education in art through 2015, getting her Master of Fine Arts, Master of Arts, Master of Arts in psychology, a postgraduate course in art therapy in Metafora, Spain, and Curatorial Studies in Venice, Italy.
ONEONTA, NY
reportertoday.com

Nature Photo Contest Reception

Seekonk, MA – — Celebrate the winners of our nature photo contest at this casual reception. Take a look at the outstanding work depicting Seekonk’s beautiful natural spaces and get to know more about the Seekonk Land Trust’s important work. Light refreshments will be served. Please register in advance. For...
SEEKONK, MA
stardem.com

Reception launches Live Chesapeake Film Festival

EASTON — The Chesapeake Film Festival opens its 2021 Live Festival with a VIP reception in the courtyard of the Eastern Shore Conservation Center on Friday, Oct. 1. The reception, hosted by the CFF Board of Directors, honors filmmakers, sponsors and major donors. Tickets, which cover the reception and the...
EASTON, MD
blackchronicle.com

For Meetings, Receptions, Etc.

A 24-year-old young woman launched her most ambitious entrepreneur venture when she opened a few weeks ago a premium events center in Edmond. The Okie Hangout (1712 S. Kelly Ave.) was opened by Nakayla Derritt, who said the 1800 sq. ft. center will accommodate practically any social gathering (birthday celebrations, weddings, baby showers, family reunions, wedding receptions, girls-night-out affairs, private parties, etc.) and all at reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
stardem.com

Bay Bridge Cove reception highlights volunteer opportunities

STEVENSVILLE — The Bay Bridge Cove community hosted a reception Aug. 26 for organizations to present their needs to the community, highlighting opportunities to volunteer and to donate to them. The event was one of numerous receptions the Bay Bridge Cove Social Committee has hosted for the new 55+ community....
STEVENSVILLE, MD
antigotimes.com

AVA Kicks Off Fall Show With Saturday Reception

Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) is hosting a free public reception this Friday, September 24 from 5-7 pm. in the AVA Gallery at the Langlade County Historical Museum, 404 Superior St. The reception kicks off the organization’s 2021 fall show, “Autumn’s Blessings.”. Nineteen artists have entered 88 pieces of original artwork....
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy