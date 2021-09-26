Model High Seniors Named as Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program
Model High School principal Kevin Strickland announced today that seniors Liam Marshall and Quillen Lynn have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these Scholastically talented seniors.coosavalleynews.com
