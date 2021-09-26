CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Model High Seniors Named as Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel High School principal Kevin Strickland announced today that seniors Liam Marshall and Quillen Lynn have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these Scholastically talented seniors.

