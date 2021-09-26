The Upperville Colt & Horse Show
Upperville, the oldest horse show in the United States, delivers world-class competition and signature charm. With immaculate grass fields and plenty of refreshing shade beneath majestic oak trees, the Upperville Colt and Horse Show has attracted world-class riders and spectators for over 150 years. Over 2,000 horse and rider combinations greet the Piedmont region of Virginia each spring, with skill levels ranging from local lead-line children to Olympic-caliber competitors.eqliving.com
