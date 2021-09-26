The Upperville Colt & Horse Show

Witnesses from all over the country have reported sightings of Brian Laundrie within the past two weeks, and now, callers have added the Appalachian Trail to the list of possible locations. Earlier this week, North Carolina authorities received at least a half dozen reports of someone matching Laundrie’s description on the trail. This new information comes after Duan “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa, urged North Carolina residents to check trail and hunting cameras that captured the Appalachian Trail. Previous reports also indicated that Laundrie once lived on the trail for months on his own.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO