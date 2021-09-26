Watch: Bryson DeChambeau drives first green, eagles to begin Ryder Cup singles
Bryson DeChambeau had likely been waiting for this moment all week, and on Sunday he finally accomplished the feat of driving the first green at Whistling Straits. Teeing off in the fourth Ryder Cup singles match opposite Europe's Sergio Garcia, the biennial matches' all-time points earner, DeChambeau unloaded on a drive at the 373-yard, par-4 hole. He flew it onto the putting surface, his tee ball traveling some 354 yards in total before ending up just 41 feet away from the cup.www.golfchannel.com
