CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Vertical Church holds grand re-opening after a year of construction

By Luis Lopez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlhNm_0c8jqMzp00

The church, which has been around for 15 years, welcomed back its parishioners on Sunday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - A local church in Yuma just got a massive facelift. The Vertical Church, located off of 32nd street, in Yuma, held its grand re-opening on Sunday after being reconstructed for more than a year.

The church held services at 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12:00 p.m.

Among the church's new features includes an auditorium that holds 3,000 people, a new kids area, and even a cafe inside.

Those with the church say that today’s opening is just part of what they want to do.

Creative Director Stephen Yung says that the re-opening is just part of what they want to accomplish.

"This day, this opening is huge for us, this is a huge milestone in where we want to go, with our overall goal, our mission is never ending," Yung said.

The church has been around for over 15 years, initially only holding 50 people in it’s original building.

The post Vertical Church holds grand re-opening after a year of construction appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Yuma, AZ
Society
City
Yuma, AZ
KYMA News 11

BP procession for fallen agent

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Wellton Border Patrol agent has died after contracting COVID while on duty. Agent Luis Dominguez was a Yuma native. In addition to his dedication to the community, he was also a husband and a father. Dominguez joined Border Patrol just after 9/11 and served...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#The Vertical Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KYMA News 11

SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s Agricultural Haven

Agriculture is a staple in the desert southwest, especially in Yuma County which has acted as an agricultural hot spot for the better part of over a century. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s Agricultural Haven appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local student gets statewide film nomination

A simple interest as a young child turned into a passion over the years for Gila Ridge High School Senior Jeffery Parle. He has honed his skills so well that he has not one, but two statewide film nominations in the prestigious Rocky Mountain Southwest Emmy Awards. The post Local student gets statewide film nomination appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
1K+
Followers
565
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy