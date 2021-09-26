Glenn Fuss

Glenn Fuss

Glenn Fuss

Glenn Fuss

Glenn Fuss

Glenn Fuss

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The City of Arroyo Grande held a park dedication and renaming ceremony in honor of late Police Chief Beau D. Pryor on Saturday.

City members gathered at the former Police Tribute Park to officially rename it "Chief Beau D. Pryor Memorial Park."

The event began around 9 a.m.

Chief Pryor died the morning of April 21, 2021 , at 50 years old.

He had been a member of the Arroyo Grande Police Department since 1994, holding various positions and roles throughout his tenure. He retired in July 2020 and said he was looking forward to spending more quality time with family and close friends.

The city said Pryor left an indelible mark on the City of Arroyo Grande by providing leadership to the police department and demonstrating what it means to be an outstanding community leader.

"Chief Pryor was a dedicated public servant, committed to making our world safer, more just and equitable, and instilled this in the City's law enforcement agency ensuring the highest standards of performance were carried out during his tenure and into the future."

The department's current acting chief, Michael Martinez , worked closely with Pryor for several years and called him a "great friend."

“Chief Pryor was more than an outstanding leader,” Martinez said. “We are fortunate to follow in his footsteps as he created a level of professionalism in our organization that will carry on forever.”

The post Park dedication ceremony held in honor of late Arroyo Grande police chief appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .