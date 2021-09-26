CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kansas City-Detroit Runs

 5 days ago

Royals first. Whit Merrifield doubles to left field. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow infield. Whit Merrifield to third. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi singles to right field. Nicky Lopez to second. Whit Merrifield scores. Carlos Santana walks. Andrew Benintendi to second. Nicky Lopez to third. Adalberto Mondesi reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Carlos Santana to second. Andrew Benintendi to third. Nicky Lopez out at home. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging.

Detroit Free Press

Wily Peralta inefficient, offense weak in Detroit Tigers' 2-1 loss to Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers veteran Wily Peralta wasn't sharp in Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals. The 32-year-old needed 29 pitches in the first inning, 18 in the second, 21 in the third, 19 in the fourth and, finally, 13 just to get two outs in the fifth frame. As Peralta labored on the mound, his opponent — left-hander Kris Bubic — dealt seven scoreless innings.
Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: Time, TV and starting pitchers for Friday's opener

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Carlos Hernandez (6-2, 3.90 ERA). Game notes: The Tigers are four games under .500 with 10 to play: three this weekend against the Royals, a makeup game Monday against the Chicago White Sox, three on the road against the Minnesota Twins next week and a three-game finale against the White Sox in Chicago next weekend. On Friday, it'll be a party in the stands for Miguel Cabrera as the Tigers honor him for homer No.
Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals, 5-1, behind Cabrera's 3 hits: Game thread recap

When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.25 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jon Heasley (0-1, 9.00 ERA). Tigers lineup:. LF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. RF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B Jeimer Candelario. SS...
Detroit Free Press

Miguel Cabrera's 4 RBIs lead Detroit Tigers to 5-1 win over Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal only expected to pitch three innings. The 24-year-old is ending the season on a strict innings restriction (as is fellow rookie Casey Mize). Both starting pitchers should finish just below 150 innings in their second MLB seasons, preparing them for an increase in 2022. On...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
Wildly Celebrating Randy Arozarena Gets a Rude Astros Awakening — Jose Altuve and Co. Remind Tampa Bay of Who They Are

Chas McCormick has had some big moments for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Randy Arozarena drills a Phil Maton slider high over the right field wall and breaks into histrionics worthy of a seriously important October blast. Arozarena pounds his chest and makes more hand gestures than a drum major on a power trip. There are WWE stars who are less demonstrative. Then again, who can blame the Tampa Bay Rays’ 26-year-old “rookie?”
Kansas City's Salvador Perez hits record 46th home run, Royals sweep Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep by beating Cleveland 4-2 Monday night. Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of...
Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez laughs at Joe West strike call

Joe West has been a major league umpire for so long that he was literally a part of the umpiring crew during the first Naked Gun movie. This likely explains his umpiring skills as he is frequently considered to be on par with Frank Dreben behind the plate. On Sunday, one of his strike calls were enough to make Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez literally laugh and shake his head in amazement.
Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez passes Johnny Bench with 46th home run of season

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has surpassed Johnny Bench’s mark for power-hitting excellence by a catcher. Perez, the perennial All-Star who entered the day tied with Bench for the most home runs hit by a primary catcher in a single season, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland.
Braves’ Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley while running the bases after a drive over the wall in left-center, costing the Atlanta Braves slugger his 38th homer of the season. Duvall was ultimately credited with a two-run single on the bizarre first-inning play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It...
Kansas City’s Perez ties home run mark for catchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals All-Star Salvador Perez’s best offensive season of his career reached a historic Benchmark. Perez, a seven-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, has put himself among the most exclusive company as far as power-hitting seasons for a catcher in Major League Baseball history.
