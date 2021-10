Highsmith (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Week 3, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports. Highsmith dealt with a groin injury throughout training camp, but he was removed from the injury report ahead of Week 1 and logged 88 defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season. The 24-year-old's groin injury resurfaced as he landed on the injury report during Tuesday's practice, and he will now be sidelined for Week 3. It's unclear if the issue will keep him out for an extended period.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO