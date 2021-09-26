Sillinger, Chinakhov and Dunne led Blue Jackets' standouts in Traverse City
They didn’t lose or tie, which in the Blue Jackets’ opinion made them champions of the 2021 Traverse City NHL Prospects Tournament. No winner was named, as two of the five teams played only three games instead of four, but whatever spoils were available went to the Blue Jackets – who went 4-0-0, downed the Toronto Maple Leafs twice in overtime finishes and enjoyed some victory pizza before the flight home.www.dispatch.com
