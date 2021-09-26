Gameday: Bills lead Washington 43-14

After back-to-back blowout wins, the panic button can be put away. The Buffalo Bills are now 2-1 after outscoring the Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team 78-21 over the past two weeks. Their latest win, a 43-21 victory against Washington, looked closer than it really was at one point due to one perfect playcall and a special teams mistake, but the Bills were by far the better team for the second straight week.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO