Gameday: Bills lead Washington 43-14

By Kyle Powell
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills are looking to make it two victorious weeks in a row as they host the Washington Football Team inside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Buffalo's offense got off to another hot start in this affair, as after receiving the opening kickoff Josh Allen and company went to work. The opening drive took just 4:07 to find paydirt, as Allen found first-year Bill Emmanuel Sanders for a 28-yard touchdown catch. It was Sanders' first touchdown with Buffalo.

www.audacy.com

MPNnow

Final score, recap, highlights: Buffalo Bills 43, Washington Football Team 21

Josh Allen said that the grandmother of Buffalo offensive coordinator died last week. "My heart aches for him and his family," Allen said. "Our win today was for him." "It’s always a tragic situation when someone loses a family member," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "I’m thankful for the togetherness that we share on this team. Our hearts go out to Brian Daboll and his family during this time."
NFL
Yardbarker

Heroes from Bills' 43-21 victory over Washington Football Team

In the end, the Bills had too much firepower and too many takeaways on defense for the Washington Football team to overcome. And in the process of rolling to a 43-21 win, many individuals stood out. Here are the top five. 1. QB Josh Allen. He hadn't been able to...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills 43, WFT 21: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Plays of the game: The Buffalo Bills scored two touchdowns off Washington turnovers in the first half to surge to a 21-0 lead. WFT tight end Logan Thomas caught a pass late in the first quarter, fought through tacklers and fumbled when Tre’Davious White punched the ball out near midfield. Matt Milano hopped on the loose ball. Zack Moss scored on a seven-yard catch, capping an eight-play, 52-yard drive to give the Bills a 14-0 lead.
NFL
rochesterfirst.com

Buffalo Gameday Recap: Bills bounceback with big win over Dolphins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills notched their first win of the year after crushing the Dolphins 35-0 in Miami. AJ Feldman and Thad Brown break it all down on Buffalo Gameday Recap. Bills knock out Tua, roll past Dolphins yet again, win 35-0 MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Another...
NFL
Washington State
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Bills secondary earn perfect marks in 43-21 rout over Washington

After back-to-back blowout wins, the panic button can be put away. The Buffalo Bills are now 2-1 after outscoring the Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team 78-21 over the past two weeks. Their latest win, a 43-21 victory against Washington, looked closer than it really was at one point due to one perfect playcall and a special teams mistake, but the Bills were by far the better team for the second straight week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills 43, WFT 21: Top 10 Observations

First came the mistakes. Then arrived the mauling. The Washington Football Team was thoroughly outplayed in Buffalo Sunday, digging an early 21-0 hole behind two turnovers and then looking defenseless against Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. 10. REVOLTING ROUT - It's never a good sign when the opposing quarterback has three...
NFL
Taylor Heinicke
Frederick News-Post

WFT’s supposedly stout defense struggles in 43-21 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Washington coach Ron Rivera’s heart began to sink watching Josh Allen and the Bills convert one first down after another on Buffalo’s first drive of the second half. A game that seemed within reach began slowly slipping away as Allen dissected the Football Team’s supposedly stout...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL

