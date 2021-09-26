CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Coroner Fisher releases the identity of motorcyclist who died following collision earlier this month

swlexledger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington, SC 09/26/2021 (Paul Kirby) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret said Sunday morning that a motorcyclist who had been critically injured in a collision in early September has succumbed to his injuries and died. Fisher said that he had been involved in a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on September 05, 2021. This occurred at the intersection of Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Drive near Dixiana, SC.

www.swlexledger.com

