Coroner Fisher releases the identity of motorcyclist who died following collision earlier this month
Lexington, SC 09/26/2021 (Paul Kirby) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret said Sunday morning that a motorcyclist who had been critically injured in a collision in early September has succumbed to his injuries and died. Fisher said that he had been involved in a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on September 05, 2021. This occurred at the intersection of Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Drive near Dixiana, SC.www.swlexledger.com
