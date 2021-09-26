CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things4 Teaser: Real Haunted House Hours

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest teaser trailer for the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things introduces audiences to a creepy old home called “Creel House,” which appears to have absolutely nothing to do with Gavin Creel. What it does have is a dark past. The trailer, which premiered during Netflix’s “Tudum” fan event on Saturday, begins with a family in the 1950s moving in, only to notice some strange happenings. Cut to the 80s, when the Hawkins gang breaks in to search for clues. Unfortunately, they don’t unearth a premiere date; we just know it’s sometime in 2022. Tick… tock…

Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The ‘real haunted house’ that inspired The Conjuring is on sale now

For any horror movie fans who dream about finding that perfect allegedly haunted home, the house that inspired the story for James Wan’s 2013 flick, The Conjuring, is for sale. According to The Wall Street Journal, the house’s current owners Jenn and Cory Heinzen, have listed their Rhode Island home, which comes complete with three bedrooms, a sizable plot of land, and potentially a grumpy witch spirit for $1.2 million.
REAL ESTATE
hypebeast.com

‘Tiger King’ Is Returning to Netflix for a Second Season

The Joe Exotic saga will continue to unfold on the small screen: Tiger King is officially returning to Netflix for a second season. Netflix confirmed the sequel in a teaser that offered a look into its upcoming content. The streaming service didn’t share a release date for the second season but noted that it will arrive soon.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: You Can’t Outsmart the Bachelor Cinematic Universe

Somewhere in a Party City in Sayulita, Mexico, an ABC executive takes off a novelty-size sombrero and screams at her assistant:. “No! This theme isn’t right! ‘I Wish You Would Have Expressed-a Your Feelings Fiesta’? It’s a slant rhyme, it’s barely a theme, and honestly, it’s a bad look. I’m not having these tiny influencers walking around in traditional Mexican garb! You need to do better. You need to THINK. You need to INNOVATE.”
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ Documentary Explores Making of Tim Curry’s Monster Clown

Before there was the popular two-part horror film franchise “It,” a 1990 mini-series featuring Tim Curry as the child-eating clown Pennywise scared the bejesus out of a generation of television watchers. “Pennywise: The Story of It,” offers up a behind-the-scenes look at the making of that earlier adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, which has achieve cult classic status over subsequent decades. The documentary will receive its world premiere on Oct. 15 at The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia. The film, which is co-directed by John Campopiano (“Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary”; “Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That...
MOVIES
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Ranking the New Succession Posters by How Much They Have Ruined My Day

The promotional materials for the upcoming third season of Succession want you to know that the HBO drama is going to be all about taking sides this year. The Roy family — which until now was a united front, at least in its shared background of being fucked up by Logan (Brian Cox) — is now cleaved in two, with characters taking sides. In the season three trailer, Shiv (Sarah Snook) calls Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) attempted takedown of their father a “big war.” There’s talk of being on “the side of good or evil,” even though this is billionaires we’re talking about: It’s evil versus also-evil. The promotional cast-ensemble poster, released earlier this month, shows the family cleaved in two with a literal dividing line running through the center.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Souvenir II Trailer: The Best of Both Swintons

Honor Swinton Byrne returns to screens for a role she’s been preparing for her entire life: Tilda Swinton’s daughter. The Souvenir II reunites the mother-daughter duo for a sequel to Joanna Hogg’s emotionally stirring 2019 film. The A24 picture stars Swinton-Byrne’s Julie as a stand-in for Hogg, still grappling with the loss of her older lover, Anthony (who, let’s be frank, was a real jerk). Hogg returns to her autobiographical story, this time crafting a meta-memoir where Julie focuses her pain into making a memorial; she’s not yet past his death, but working through it. “I’m struggling to realize whether I’m missing Anthony as the person he was or whether I’m missing that intimacy,” she questions herself. The Souvenir II also stars Richard Ayoade, Charlie Heaton, Harris Dickinson, Joe Alwyn, Ariane Labed, and James Spencer Ashworth. Watch part one on Prime Video and The Souvenir II in theaters October 29.
MOVIES
Vulture

No Time to Die Is Fun, But Only When It Dares to Be

“This never happened to the other fella.” That might have been George Lazenby’s quip in the opening sequence of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), but it’s also become the rallying cry for the Daniel Craig era of Bond pictures, which began with him as an inexperienced, impulsive agent just earning his license to kill in Casino Royale (2006) and ends now with him as a weathered, embittered, desperately-in-love man in No Time to Die. In retrospect, it feels as if Lazenby’s cute, fourth-wall-breaking acknowledgment (reportedly ad-libbed on set by the star himself) that his post-Connery turn might be a different Bond perhaps liberated the series a little: Once that line landed, nobody had to worry about keeping any kind of consistency between Bond actors, or even individual movies.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Harder They Fall Trailer: Shoot ’Em Up Style (Oops!)

Saddle’s waiting. Jump on a pony and ride with Regina King in the teaser for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. The action Western follows an leather-draped, all Black coalition of outlaws led by Idris Elba as Rufus Buck. The teaser sees King and Lakeith Stanfield taking out a prison train with ease, guns slinging. Jonathan Majors also stars as Nat Love, a wandering “angel who hunts down those who trespass against him,” including his old enemy Rufus. Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole round out the star-powered cast. The Harder They Fall is written and directed by Jeymes Samuel in his feature film debut. The British filmmaker and musician who performs under “The Bullitts,” previously helmed the 2013 short film They Die By Dawn, a Western starring Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito, which accompanied his album that year. Samuel also produces the project with James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and the first husband of Houston, Texas Jay-Z. The Harder They Fall opens in theaters and streams on Netflix this autumn.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Raimi Nearly Turned Down ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Over Lingering Scars From ‘Spider-Man 3’

Sam Raimi was so shell-shocked by the negative reaction to Spider–Man 3 that he nearly did not get back in the superhero saddle to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent interview with Collider, the Evil Dead mastermind — who also brought Spider-Man to the big screen in the 2002 smash that helped pave the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — said he never planned on making another superhero film after the venom (no pun) spewed over 2007’s Spider-Man 3. “I didn’t know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Planet Squid Game

This story also ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. Netflix’s ability to turn non-English-language shows into worldwide hits is nothing new, with series such as Narcos, Dark, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), and Elite all breaking out in big ways over the past five years. But those triumphs are starting to pale next to the emerging success of Squid Game, a hugely addictive dystopian drama from South Korea that, barely two weeks after its premiere, has become a massive social-media phenom — and the No. 1 show on the streamer’s popularity charts in 90 countries, including the United States. Just how big is it? Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos went on record this week predicting that writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s creation might soon dethrone Bridgerton and The Witcher as the platform’s most sampled original-series launch ever.
TV SERIES
Hollywood.com

Prepare For Halloween Horror Nights With Our Horror Movies List

As we prepare for the spooky season, there are so many fun events to look forward to, including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal. If you’re as excited as me to get there ASAP, check out this list of horror movies to watch to get in the mood!. What is Halloween...
TV SHOWS
Vulture

The Maya and the Three Trailer Is a Party for Your Eyeballs

So much animation aimed at kids just kind of looks like Boss Baby now: huge eyes, round heads, Play-Doh-smooth skin, the aesthetics of the Disney face filter and “Johny Johny Yes Papa.” So the trailer for Maya and the Three, an upcoming animated project from The Book of Life director Jorge R. Gutiérrez, feels like water in the CGI desert, full of dynamic, kooky, distinct, and just-plain-interesting-to-look-at characters. It’s one of those “four kingdoms rule the land” stories about a princess (Zoe Saldana), a prophecy, and a face-off with gods of the underworld. What sets this story apart is how it’s rooted in Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology and Caribbean culture, the visual influences of which clearly inform the aesthetics. According to Netflix, this isn’t a series but a “Netflix Animated Event told in nine epic chapters,” with what look like movie-level production values. If none of this sways you, Rosie Perez plays a “Goddess of Gators.” Maya and the Three premieres October 22.
MOVIES
Vulture

Who Let Venom: Let There Be Carnage In on the Joke?

Everyone’s in on the joke in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it’s more of a bummer than I could have imagined. The 2018 Venom wasn’t exactly a paragon of subtlety, restraint, or good filmmaking, but there was a crackpot charm to it that had everything to do with how most of the cast acted as if they were in a gritty comic-book adaptation while Tom Hardy … did not. Muttering and soaked in sweat, Hardy lurched through the movie insistent that the saga of how a swaggering investigative journalist named Eddie Brock becomes host to a cannibalistic alien symbiote was, in fact, a buddy comedy. His performance felt like an assault on the implicit promise of any super(anti)hero origin story — that whatever sacrifices and losses its main character may accrue, they will be blessed in return with a modicum of cool. Eddie never became cool. Eddie ate a rotting chicken carcass out of the garbage and jumped into the lobster tank at a restaurant, and even after saving the day, he did not get the girl but did keep the alien, with whom he constantly bickers.
MOVIES
Vulture

Riki Lindhome Has Alien Tentacles, Is in a Cult in R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond Trailer

Not a Halloween goes by without Goosebumps’s tales and theme song burning itself into our subconscious. Slappy the Dummy, anyone? R.L. Stine stories are the perfect spooky season cocktail — scary, chilling, yet beloved (and feared) by kids and adults everywhere — so naturally Disney is attempting to bring in a new generation of Stine stories with Just Beyond. The anthology series, co-executive produced by Stine himself, will explore “teenage struggles” against a backdrop of reality bending tales of tentacled aliens, teenage witches, fancy 1920s ghosts and more. “Are you crazy? You can’t bring wands to school?,” a student says in the trailer, exclusively debuting on Vulture. (My middle-school self would beg to differ!) The series features appearances from Nasim Pedrad, Riki Lindhome, Timothy Heidecker, McKenna Grace, Little Fires Everywhere castmates Lexi Underwood and Megan Stott, and Henry Thomas – because what is a horror series nowadays, if not Henry Thomas persevering? All eight episodes of Just Beyond hit Disney+ on October 13, just in time to freak yourself out before Halloween. We’d already like to unsee that masked monster Megan Stott’s character keeps seeing in the trailer.
MOVIES

