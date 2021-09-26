Stranger Things4 Teaser: Real Haunted House Hours
The latest teaser trailer for the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things introduces audiences to a creepy old home called “Creel House,” which appears to have absolutely nothing to do with Gavin Creel. What it does have is a dark past. The trailer, which premiered during Netflix’s “Tudum” fan event on Saturday, begins with a family in the 1950s moving in, only to notice some strange happenings. Cut to the 80s, when the Hawkins gang breaks in to search for clues. Unfortunately, they don’t unearth a premiere date; we just know it’s sometime in 2022. Tick… tock…www.vulture.com
