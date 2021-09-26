CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Stop the general panic: COVID is dangerous now only to unvaccinated

By Joel Zinberg
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than ever, COVID-19 is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. Yet there’s a disturbing tendency by the administration and the media to generalize and magnify the crisis rather than contextualize it based on well-known data. From the start of the pandemic it has...

nypost.com

Comments / 55

Nancy Cirelli
5d ago

Very incorrect, very misleading, very evil also. Facts are the vaccinated are more of a danger due to the inherent modifications on their cellular deformations that make their own immune system attack their very cells fighting infection. They will continue to be contagious without knowledge because Fauci, CDC, FDA SND OUR GOVERNMENT ARE HOLDING BACK THE SCIENTIFIC STUDIES-FINDINGS. FAUCI IS THE TOP MONSTER HERE, FOR AIDING N ABETTING THE CCP WHO UNLEASHED THIS COVID-19 DEADLY VIRUS UPON OUR WORLD . THEY ALL MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE MASS MURDER , SERIOUS INJURIES, PAIN AND SUFFERING !!!

Reply(11)
40
Joan Abbiati
5d ago

I heard it's the vaccines that are causing the problem . So I guess the unvacinated should be cautious when near the vaccinated.

Reply(5)
24
1 hunter
5d ago

covid isn't as dangerous as going to the hospital you go to the hospital with there protocols you will probably die but hay the hospital gets paid well 37,000 dollars a day for a ventilator heard they get a bonus if you die...I had covid and it's not that bad I've had alot worse....didn't even take an aspirin for it...come out of it fine....now I have better immunities than the vaccinated...

Reply
9
 

More
Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to not catch Delta—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Don't Go Here Now

Of course, just when everything was about to return to a fraction of normalcy, COVID had other plans. While over half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the country still averages over 100,000 new cases daily. That said, the hospitalization rate is much higher for the unvaccinated when compared to the fully vaccinated. The CDC states that this surge in new cases is because of the Delta-variant, a more transmittable version of Sars-CoV-2. With a new variant comes another round of questions. Does the wedding need to be outside? Should people avoid flying? Is wearing a mask still necessary? With Delta ripping through the country, there is a concern for what might and might not be safe anymore. Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center and Boston University's School of Medicine, has three suggestions for preventing the spread of this variant of the coronavirus. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
John Ioannidis
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
gentside.co.uk

Mu variant: These are the worrying symptoms to look out for

Public Health England (PHE) has detected a total of 53 cases since it was placed on the World Health Organization's (WHO) list of 'variants of interest.'. Having first emerged in the UK back in May, the new strain has been mostly detected in patients over the age of 50. Fortunately, it has not been the cause of any deaths as it stands currently. Further research will be needed to determine if the Mu strain is a mutation that is able to bypass protection provided by coronavirus vaccines. Dr Meera Chand, Covid-19 Incident Director at PHE, explained that:
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
OREGON STATE
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

