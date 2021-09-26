CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football rankings: Florida Gators enter top 10 of AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Tennessee win

By Adam Silverstein
onlygators.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off what wound up being an inspired 38-14 win over an SEC East rival in Tennessee on Saturday, the Florida Gators have entered the top 10 in the latest set of of college football rankings. Florida moved up one spot to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and two spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll after barely moving in both sets of rankings following its loss to Alabama last week.

