Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Focused On Winning, Not Scoreboard Watching

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Kershaw didn't retire any of the five leadoff hitters faced and he pitched just 4.1 innings of the Los Angeles Dodgers' disappointing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not long after their game went final at Chase Field, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies to open a two-game lead in the National League West standings. L.A. and San Francisco both have seven games remaining on their schedule.

Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Clayton Kershaw
dailydodgers.com

Clayton Kershaw Believes Dodgers Will Benefit From NL West Race

Both teams have already clinched a postseason berth, but the winner of the division will get a huge advantage in avoiding the win-or-go-home NL Wild Card Game while also likely solidifying home-field advantage throughout October. Clayton Kershaw believes the Dodgers essentially being in playoff mode a week early can help them in more ways than one, regardless of which team wins the division, via SportsNet LA: "I think it's great.
MLB
CBS San Francisco

Giants-Dodgers Playoff Frenzy Driving Ticket Prices Skyward

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The growing frenzy over the first playoff showdown in more than 100 years between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent ticket prices soaring among resellers on Thursday. The chant of “Beat LA” will be echoing through San Francisco’s neighborhoods starting Friday night, but it won’t nearly as loud as inside Oracle Park. It’s not only been one of the best rivalries in all sports, but the competition between the two cities is woven into every facet of life. Who has the best restaurants? The historic roots of rock music — San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury...
MLB
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Chase Field#National League West
chatsports.com

Dodgers: LA Insider Thinks Clayton Kershaw Should Start a Possible Game 163

Although it seems unlikely, there’s still a small chance the Dodgers can force a Game 163 versus the San Francisco Giants. As of Thursday, it appears Walker Buehler could be slated for the potential Monday tie-breaker game. He’s technically scheduled for Sunday’s season finale but Dave Roberts has backed down on that possibility in recent days. Still, former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti and AM 570’s David Vassegh both agreed that Clayton Kershaw should start a potential Game 163 either way.
MLB
Las Cruces Sun-News

'It's not looking great for October': Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers not optimistic after injury setback

Next week, the Los Angeles Dodgers will embark on a playoff journey for the ninth consecutive year. Yet this one could look decidedly different. Their streak of National League West division titles is on the brink. They came back to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Friday night, but the San Francisco Giants lowered their magic number to clinch the division to one with a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers must win their final two games and the Giants must lose their last two to force a Game 163. If it doesn't break L.A.'s way, the defending champion Dodgers will head to an NL wild-card game matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals despite having 104 wins and counting.
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers
ClutchPoints

Full predictions for 2021 MLB Playoffs

We made it, everyone: the 2021 MLB Playoffs are finally here. Everywhere you look, there are great storylines waiting to unfold, and when it comes to predicting a World Series champion, the field feels as open as ever. But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to make some rock-solid predictions...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Makes Final Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers in the final series of the regular season and have won four in a row after sweeping the San Diego Padres. Both the Dodgers and Brewers already hold a spot in the playoffs, but L.A. still has a slim chance to win the National League West, while Milwaukee has already clinched the NL Central. The Dodgers hold a record of 103-56 but still sit two games behind the San Francisco Giants for the division lead.
MLB

