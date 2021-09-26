Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Focused On Winning, Not Scoreboard Watching
Clayton Kershaw didn't retire any of the five leadoff hitters faced and he pitched just 4.1 innings of the Los Angeles Dodgers' disappointing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not long after their game went final at Chase Field, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies to open a two-game lead in the National League West standings. L.A. and San Francisco both have seven games remaining on their schedule.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0