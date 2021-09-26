Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Focused On Winning, Not Scoreboard Watching

Next week, the Los Angeles Dodgers will embark on a playoff journey for the ninth consecutive year. Yet this one could look decidedly different. Their streak of National League West division titles is on the brink. They came back to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Friday night, but the San Francisco Giants lowered their magic number to clinch the division to one with a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers must win their final two games and the Giants must lose their last two to force a Game 163. If it doesn't break L.A.'s way, the defending champion Dodgers will head to an NL wild-card game matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals despite having 104 wins and counting.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO