Kentucky State

Prostitute shoots at client in robbery, but hits another prostitute, Kentucky cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot Saturday evening in Kentucky after a prostitute fired at their client and missed, police told local outlets. A Florence man paid for two women to come to his apartment for sex, according to police, but at least one of them attempted to rob the client, WKRC reported. A struggle ensued and a 21-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the man, but hit the other sex worker instead.

