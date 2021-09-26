CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel's Avengers Developer Reveals New Spider-Man Details

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Avengers has been out for more than a year now, but one of the most highly-anticipated features from the game has not been offered just yet: the game's Spider-Man DLC. The character will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, which might lead some players to believe that Peter Parker's appearance might not be as fleshed out as we've previously seen for Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, and Black Panther. However, in a Discord Q&A, senior producer Dan Matalack revealed that fans can expect to see more than just a new playable character added.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Gets First Trailer Featuring Venom and Kraven

Comic book and gaming fans' favorite web-crawler, Spider-Man, is returning in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5. The new short trailer shown during PlayStation Showcase Event, showed off Spider-Man and Miles Morales fighting together over narration by what fans are assuming is Kraven the Hunter. But from the shadows, another familiar voice begins to speak, as the trailer ends on a Venom reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Marvel's Avengers Thor Content Met With Backlash

Marvel's Avengers has released new Thor content, and it's being met with backlash from some fans of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia gane. More specifically, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have released a new wrestling-inspired takedown for Thor that's part of a larger release of takedowns, all of which are inspired by the moves you would see in a WWE ring.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Sam Raimi Reacts to Doc Ock's Return in Spider-Man: No Way Home: That Was Beautiful

It was last month that the worst kept secret in Marvel's history finally became a reality on screen, when the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer brought a number of surprises and the very expected arrival of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. The record breaking trailer brought a first look at the return of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego in the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home, when his identity was revealed to the world by Mysterio. Along with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, making his first MCU appearance since Endgame, the footage hinted at a number of previous villains from Spidey's history making an appearance in the movie, many of them from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.
MOVIES
laptopmag.com

Marvel’s Wolverine: Release date, story, gameplay and more

Marvel’s Wolverine shook comic book fans and gamers alike when it was announced at PlayStation’s most recent State of Play. Insomniac has been on a roll lately, launching Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart one after the other. Now Insomniac announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine back to back. Insomniac is becoming the best comic book game developer around.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Marvel S Avengers#Q A#Crystal Dynamics#Dlc#Google Stadia
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals New Look at Death of Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange isn't having a good time. As Marvel promised in the lead up to The Death of Doctor Strange #1, the Sorcerer Supreme was at risk of losing his life. As it turns out, that's exactly what happened as Stephen Strange was, in fact, killed by the end of the mini-event's debut issue, setting off one of the comic world's largest chain reactions in the magical world. In short, the void of a Sorcerer Supreme has let down Earth's defenses, and the planet is at risk for invasion from inter-dimensional beasts and the like.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #3

The dimensional-warp tour keeps rolling as SPIDER-MAN comes face-to-face with a certain big red dinosaur! If dinosaurs weren’t enough, an unlikely HULK rears his frightening head! PLUS: Black Cat and Doctor Strange!. Written by: Peter David. Art by: Greg Land. Cover by: Greg Land. Page Count: 23 Pages. Release Date:...
COMICS
lakepowelllife.com

Marvel’s Avengers; Back Again?

Marvel’s Avengers – earth’s mightiest heroes – needed two movies to vanquish Thanos – and now they face an even mightier foe. It will take all of Dr. Strange’s magical ability and all of Peter Parker’s “spidey sense” to lead Marvel – and parent company, Disney – through the multiverse of complicated copyright laws.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
ComicBook

Marvel Cancels Guardians of the Galaxy

What was once one of Marvel's highest-rated ongoing series is no more. As of this past Wednesday, Guardians of the Galaxy has been cancelled by the House of Ideas. With the last issue of the publisher's The Last Annihilation even slowing down to its final moments, lettering on the last page declared the end of the run reading, "The End! Thanks for everything - and see you at Gosnell's!" Gosnell's, of course, being the bar the space-faring characters frequented throughout the run.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Are Debating Who’s The Best Spider-Man Movie Villain

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on its way and it promises to feature the return of many of the most iconic Spidey villains we’ve met in previous movies from across the webhead’s cinematic history. The trailer showcased Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, with hints at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. At long last, it looks like the Sinister Six is finally about to form on screen.
MOVIES
thegamerhq.com

Peter Parker Must Be Killed by ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Peter Parker Must Be Killed by ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Peter Parker is one of my favorite fictional characters. Although I love his spidery avatar, it’s the man behind the mask that I have always looked up to. Peter is a deeply kind and decent person who does the right thing even when it’s hard.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Perfect Dark’ Reboot Will Be Co-Developed by ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ and ‘Tomb Raider’s Crystal Dynamics

The Initiative, the primary studio behind the previously announced next entry in the Perfect Dark franchise, has announced that Crystal Dynamics will be co-developing the game alongside them. Announced on Twitter by The Initiative's official page, the new studio will be working closely with the Square Enix developer to create a new game in the much-beloved FPS series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Slammed by Fans for New Thor Suit

A new Thor suit in the Marvel's Avengers game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia is getting slammed by players, especially over on Reddit. As you may know, suits in Marvel's Avengers have been very contentious. After coming up short on a variety of MCU suits earlier this year, developer Crystal Dynamics has recently been making appreciable improvements, placating fans in the process and likely making a ton of dough in the process as well. The Black Panther suits have been particularly praised. However, just as the game was gaining some momentum in this regard, it's fumbled.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Spider-Man: A Guide to Marvel’s Green Goblin

Harry Norman/Green Golbin is Spider-Man’s most formidable foe. Going at the web-crawler for countless years, the Green Goblin can never seem to catch a break. Most famously being portrayed by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Green Goblin is making a historic Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage to Celebrate Online 'Venom Day' Event on Monday

The official Twitter account for the upcoming movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has recently announced that there will be an online event called "Venom Day" on Monday, Sept. 27 to celebrate and promote the upcoming film. As of right now, it's currently unclear just what Venom Day may consist of, though the film's official social media accounts tease new details pertaining to Venom: Let There Be Carnage are coming. The recently posted promo video is very short, but teases excitement to come. You can check out the tweet down below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy