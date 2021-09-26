Marvel's Avengers Developer Reveals New Spider-Man Details

It was last month that the worst kept secret in Marvel's history finally became a reality on screen, when the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer brought a number of surprises and the very expected arrival of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. The record breaking trailer brought a first look at the return of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego in the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home, when his identity was revealed to the world by Mysterio. Along with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, making his first MCU appearance since Endgame, the footage hinted at a number of previous villains from Spidey's history making an appearance in the movie, many of them from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO