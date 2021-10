The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in the 42nd precinct. It was reported to the police that Fanta Kouadio of 1463 Longfellow Avenue, Apt. 2, near the Charlotte Gardens neighborhood of the Bronx, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 a.m. inside her home.