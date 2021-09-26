Weir Stifles St. Clairsville for OVAC 4A Title
St. Clairsville, OH. – There was a dramatic finish in the OVAC Class 1-3A championship that occurred before the start of the Weir-St. Clairsville match. Penalty kicks were necessary to crown the champion between Trinity Christian School and Linsly. The Warriors had sunk 4 penalty kicks and Linsly 3. Linsly captain Jackson Gilbert had to make his shot to force more penalty kicks. He was wide of the goal and after a crazy finish, Trinity Christian was the 1-3A champions.
