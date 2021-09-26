Prostitute shoots at client in robbery, but hits another prostitute, Kentucky cops say

Four Pennsylvania high school students were arrested Friday for plotting to carry out a Columbine-style shooting on the 25th anniversary of the 1996 massacre, WBRE and WYOU reported. Two of the students at Dunmore High School—Zavier Lewis, 15, and Alyssa Kucharski, 15—are being charged as adults. Police said Kucharski had claimed to have made several explosives, including Molotov cocktails, and had planned to buy equipment to carry out the attacks. Authorities executed a search warrant on Kucharski’s home, where they found explosives, BB pellets, and notebooks describing how to make a bomb—and she was “obsessed” with the Columbine shooting, her mom told police. Kucharski told police she wasn’t sure why she had plotted the attack, which she and her friends planned to conduct under the name “Natural Born Killers.” “I just did it because that was on my mind at the time,” she said.

DUNMORE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO