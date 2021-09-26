Washington vs Bills NFL live stream reddit for Week 3

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills will square off against the Washington Football Team in Orchard Park. The Washington Football Team and Buffalo Bills are both coming off of their first win in Week 2 with a 1-1 record, but Washington will have a tough battle taking on Buffalo in New York. The Bills are one of the top teams in the AFC, but will QB Taylor Heinicke and Washington’s offense be able to get into a groove in Buffalo’s territory?