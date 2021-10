Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is going to be “careful” about his team selection for the north London derby on Sunday.Spurs head to the Emirates to face their fierce rivals in what will be their fourth game in 11 days and they have players at different stages of fitness.“Each and every one of our players has to be really careful,” Nuno said. “We have to be really careful in how we decide and all these things, because we have different players in different momentums in terms of preparation.💪 NLD ready. 🛵 @getir_UK pic.twitter.com/wTIxEWoX5Z— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 24, 2021“But I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO