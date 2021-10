Tottenham Hotspur have ‘many problems’ to solve, manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said, after the club suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and lost to Crystal Palace by the same scoreline the previous weekend. The form of Harry Kane has come into question but while Nuno said he was not worried about the striker’s goalless start to the Premier League season, the Portuguese coach admitted there were several aspects of his team’s performances this week that have alarmed him. When asked whether the problems at the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO