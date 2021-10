Florida State running back commitment Rodney Hill had gotten off to a terrific start to his senior campaign, scoring seven total touchdowns and recording 609 yards of offense in just three games. Unfortunately, he had been dealing with pain in his foot since early in the season and decided to get checked out by a doctor, where he learned that he had a small stress fracture. The injury isn't too serious but it'll likely sideline Hill for the remainder of his final season while he combats the swelling.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO