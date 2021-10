Despite not playing any game this weekend, Wisconsin football jumped up two spots to No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Fortunately for the Badgers, UCLA and Virginia Tech were both upset this weekend and dropped out of the top 15, which made the way for Wisconsin to move up. Next week will be an exciting opportunity for Wisconsin against a top 10-opponent, as they will face former Badgers’ quarterback Jack Coan and the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO