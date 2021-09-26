REPORT: Chicago Bears’ QB Andy Dalton Expected to Sit Beyond Week 3
The Chicago Bears are ushering in a new era in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with rookie quarterback Justin Fields making his first career start. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we may be seeing Fields start in the coming weeks as well. The NFL Insider is reporting that there are worries over Dalton’s progression from his bone bruise suffered in Week 2’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that could require him to miss additional games.www.chicitysports.com
