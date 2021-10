I don’t know about anyone else, but Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 was everything I wanted. Like most rational fight fans, I have a great deal of admiration for both men. Diaz may be divisive, but his championship accomplishments in multiple promotions and contribution to the development of MMA — some credit goes to Diaz for the wave of high-volume strikers who currently dominate the scene — deserve respect even if he’s not your personal cup of tea. Similarly, Lawler’s championship run is the stuff of fairy tales, and Welterweight will never be more fun than during his title reign.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO