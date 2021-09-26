CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

KJ Apa’s GF Clara Berry Gives Birth To Son: See 1st Photos Of Their Baby Boy

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1vdS_0c8jgAuB00
BACKGRID

Congratulations are in order for ‘Riverdale’ actor KJ Apa who has welcomed his first son with model girlfriend, Clara Berry. See the sweet announcement!

KJ Apa is a dad! The Riverdale star, 24, welcomed an adorable baby boy named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa with his girlfriend Clara Berry, 27. The model confirmed the happy news in a sweet Instagram post, revealing he was born on September 23. “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love,” Clara captioned a September 26 snap of her baby boy’s hands. Too cute!

“Yay congratulations you guys! So happy for you!!” one friend commented, while another wrote, “Cutest little angel. Welcome to the world Sasha.” KJ and Clara have been happily dating for over a year, and were first linked when he shared a series of snaps of her on vacation. “There’s nowhere else,” he captioned the post, which showed her laying on her stomach in front of a picturesque backdrop of cliffs at sunset.

He then revealed he was “in love” during an “Autocomplete Interview” for WIRED, although he did not say who with at the time. He DID offer some foreshadowing for his future role as a father, though! In response to a Google search question that asked “Is KJ Apa a dad,” he said, “No, I’m not a dad. I will be one day, looking forward to it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuhVF_0c8jgAuB00
KJ Apa and Clara Berry. Image: BACKGRID

A few months later, KJ called Berry his “love” while celebrating her 27th birthday. “Happy birthday my love,” he captioned a mirror selfie of them on his story. The loved-up couple were later spotted out and about after they announced they were expecting their first child together.

The proud mom shared a series of photos of herself flaunting her bare baby bump in different poses while wearing a fashionable long sleeved top and matching pants, in an Instagram post three months after publicly revealing her pregnancy. KJ also took to his own Instagram to share a photo of both of them sitting on a couch as he held up his phone and she played with his hair while showing off her bare bump. Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl, her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. The baby, who weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kg), was born at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

KJ Apa, Clara Berry Are Now Parents & Their Baby’s Name Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for KJ Apa and Clara Berry, who have just welcomed their first child together!. KJ and Clara publicly announced the pregnancy back in May, sharing some adorable pics from Clara’s maternity shoot with KJ's Riverdale costar and IRL BFF Hart Denton. A few months later, on September 26, the actor and model officially announced the baby’s birth and name: Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halsey Shares First Photo Of Baby Ender Ridley’s Face 2 Months After Giving Birth

New mom Halsey has shared an adorable snap of their baby boy, Ender Ridley, revealing the newborn’s face for the first time. Halsey, 26, has given fans their first glimpse of their baby boy! The singer welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin on July 14, and finally shared the first snap of their mini-me. In the caption, Halsey called their baby “the best birthday gift there is.” In the adorable post, Halsey’s beau holds baby Ender, who is wearing a multicolored onesie and a blue beanie. He offers the camera a cheeky smile, while cutting the most adorable figure in matching, multicolored socks.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Challenge’s Tori Hall and Husband Dusty Gwinn Welcome Their 1st Child Together: See Photos of Newborn Baby

Starting a new chapter! Tori Hall and her husband, Dusty Gwinn, have welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The couple named their son Christian Dean Gwinn, and the baby boy arrived on Sunday, September 26 at 3:56 a.m., the parents tell Us. Christian weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long at the time of his birth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kj Apa
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s 11th Birthday After Joshua Hall Engagement: Photos

A sweet shoutout! Christina Haack posted a touching tribute to her daughter, Taylor, while celebrating the 11-year-old’s birthday. “Eleven years and we’ve already had SO many adventures together,” the Flip or Flop alum, 38, captioned a Wednesday, September 22, Instagram slideshow. “Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid. Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

KJ Apa welcomes son with girlfriend Clara Berry

It’s official: KJ Apa is a dad. The “Riverdale” star’s model girlfriend, Clara Berry, announced that she gave birth in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September,” the proud new mom wrote. “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Congratulations Are in Order! KJ Apa and Clara Berry Just Welcomed Their First Baby Boy

The Riverdale crew had better stock up on bottles and diapers because KJ Apa is officially a dad. On Sept. 26, KJ and his girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed their first baby boy, and his name is incredibly sweet. "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," Clara captioned an Instagram post of Sasha's tiny hand resting on top of her finger. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Clara Berry And KJ Appa Welcome New Baby

Clara Berry has welcomed her first baby with Riverdale star KJ Apa and announced the news via Berry’s Instagram. Sasha Vai Keneti Apa was born on 23rd September. The post was met with many well wishes, including from Apa’s Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan, who said “😭😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️ River’s new bestie!! #boymom” and Lili Reinhart who said “Can’t wait to meet him 😍❤️ congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Riverdale
Simplemost

‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Welcomes First Child With Model Clara Berry

KJ Apa and Clara Berry’s love story continues: The lovebirds just welcomed a baby into their world. Berry confirmed the baby news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her wee one’s hands with the caption: “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Gayle King Is a Grandmom For The First Time After Her Daughter Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Earlier this year King, 66, helped her daughter Kirby Bumpus score the baby shower of her dreams after her wedding plans were crushed during the pandemic. On Friday, Bumpus and her husband Virgil Miller welcome a baby boy Luca Miller, according to PEOPLE Magazine. Said the CBS Mornings anchor on Monday, “Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday ’cause it took so long to get released from the hospital.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Dylan Dreyer gives birth to third baby boy with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera have welcomed their third child: a baby boy named Russell James Fichera. Dreyer’s “Today” show co-anchors announced the news Wednesday morning, revealing that Russell was born at 2:38 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 inches long. “Mom and babe doing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Linda Evans, 78, Looks Identical To Her ‘Dynasty’ Days In Rare Photo After Vow To Quit Plastic Surgery

Blonde beauty Linda Evans has posed in a shawl in a gorgeous new snap, proving she looks just as good as her ‘Dynasty’ days. Dynasty alum Linda Evans looked sensational in her latest snap! The 80s soap star took to Instagram on September 2 to share a rare photo of herself, posing for a portrait in a beige shawl — see the photo here. The actress, who became a household name thanks to her TV show which also starred Joan Collins and John Forsythe, proved she looks just as incredible as she did at the height of her career. “Strong women stand with each other during challenging times. United, we can do anything,” she captioned the image, which was captured by photographer Jonas Mohr.
BEAUTY & FASHION
chatsports.com

Barbora Strycova gives birth to son Vincent

Retired WTA star Barbora Strycova is now a mom! The Czech announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Vincent. Sharing a photo of her newborn peacefully sleeping in a cot while holding a stuffed animal toy, the 35-year-old informed the tennis world about the happy news.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn celebrates son's birthday with rare photograph

Goldie Hawn has proven time and time again how loving of a mother she is to her children, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell. She once again showed her love for her son Oliver this time with a rare family picture to celebrate his birthday. WATCH: Goldie Hawn dances...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy