KJ Apa’s GF Clara Berry Gives Birth To Son: See 1st Photos Of Their Baby Boy

BACKGRID

Congratulations are in order for ‘Riverdale’ actor KJ Apa who has welcomed his first son with model girlfriend, Clara Berry. See the sweet announcement!

KJ Apa is a dad! The Riverdale star, 24, welcomed an adorable baby boy named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa with his girlfriend Clara Berry, 27. The model confirmed the happy news in a sweet Instagram post, revealing he was born on September 23. “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love,” Clara captioned a September 26 snap of her baby boy’s hands. Too cute!

“Yay congratulations you guys! So happy for you!!” one friend commented, while another wrote, “Cutest little angel. Welcome to the world Sasha.” KJ and Clara have been happily dating for over a year, and were first linked when he shared a series of snaps of her on vacation. “There’s nowhere else,” he captioned the post, which showed her laying on her stomach in front of a picturesque backdrop of cliffs at sunset.

He then revealed he was “in love” during an “Autocomplete Interview” for WIRED, although he did not say who with at the time. He DID offer some foreshadowing for his future role as a father, though! In response to a Google search question that asked “Is KJ Apa a dad,” he said, “No, I’m not a dad. I will be one day, looking forward to it.”

A few months later, KJ called Berry his “love” while celebrating her 27th birthday. “Happy birthday my love,” he captioned a mirror selfie of them on his story. The loved-up couple were later spotted out and about after they announced they were expecting their first child together.

The proud mom shared a series of photos of herself flaunting her bare baby bump in different poses while wearing a fashionable long sleeved top and matching pants, in an Instagram post three months after publicly revealing her pregnancy. KJ also took to his own Instagram to share a photo of both of them sitting on a couch as he held up his phone and she played with his hair while showing off her bare bump. Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!