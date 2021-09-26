Kathryn Louise Lundy, age 93, Monroe
Kathryn Louise Lundy, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at The Assisted Memory Care Center in Dahlonega, Georgia. Kathryn was born October 9th, 1927 in Smithville, Mississippi. During her 93 years, she lived in Smithville, Mississippi, Honeoye Falls, New York, Lakeland, Florida and Atlanta, Decatur, and Monroe, Georgia. She was employed for many years and retired from The Emory Clinic in Decatur, Georgia.www.wrwh.com
