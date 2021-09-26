CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lander Foothills AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through 1 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Smoke from the Sand Creek Wildfire on the east slope of the Wind River Range could impact the Lander Foothills. The smoke has the potential to limit visibility and create poor air quality at times. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.

alerts.weather.gov

