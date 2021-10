HP today revealed the new HP 11 inch Tablet PC, a thin and light PC that will compete with devices like Microsoft Surface Go. The main highlight of the HP 11 inch Tablet PC is its rotatable 13 MP camera. You can go from selfie mode to a world-view mode in an instant. It also comes with an innovative built-in kickstand. With the optional detachable magnetic keyboard, you can work in portrait and landscape mode. This Tablet PC also supports HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen and HP Palette software. It also comes with SuperSpeed USB Type-C port for seamless connectivity. This device will be powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and 4GB RAM.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO