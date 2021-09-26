Notre Dame Moves Up To 7th In Latest Coaches Poll

Notre Dame is back where it started the 2021 season, and that is as the 7th ranked team in the country in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The Irish began the season ranked 7th but fell after ugly wins over Florida State (41-38) and Toledo (32-29), but the Irish are back up to 7th after an impressive 41-13 victory over Wisconsin combined with upsets by teams ranked ahead of the Irish.

Wisconsin was ranked 15th in last week's Coaches Poll but dropped out after getting blasted by Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's upcoming opponent, the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0), are ranked 8th in the latest poll and are up one spot from last week. That will make the battle between the Irish and Bearcats a battle of Top 10 teams.

None of Notre Dame's opponents after Cincinnati are ranked thanks to Wisconsin and North Carolina falling out. USC and Virginia Tech dropped out in previous weeks. Virginia Tech was the seventh team receiving votes, which means there is a chance the Hokies could end up ranked prior to their Oct. 9 matchup

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!