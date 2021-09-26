CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Moves Up To 7th In Latest Coaches Poll

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame is back where it started the 2021 season, and that is as the 7th ranked team in the country in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The Irish began the season ranked 7th but fell after ugly wins over Florida State (41-38) and Toledo (32-29), but the Irish are back up to 7th after an impressive 41-13 victory over Wisconsin combined with upsets by teams ranked ahead of the Irish.

Wisconsin was ranked 15th in last week's Coaches Poll but dropped out after getting blasted by Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's upcoming opponent, the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0), are ranked 8th in the latest poll and are up one spot from last week. That will make the battle between the Irish and Bearcats a battle of Top 10 teams.

None of Notre Dame's opponents after Cincinnati are ranked thanks to Wisconsin and North Carolina falling out. USC and Virginia Tech dropped out in previous weeks. Virginia Tech was the seventh team receiving votes, which means there is a chance the Hokies could end up ranked prior to their Oct. 9 matchup

IrishBreakdown

Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Defense vs. Cincinnati

The 9th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the 7th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) in one of the biggest matchups of a weekend filled with huge matchups. Notre Dame's defense has played outstanding football in recent games, but against Cincinnati the Irish will have to be at their best. Notre Dame must thrive on all three levels against Cincinnati's balanced attack.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs Cincinnati

Notre Dame will look to extend its 26-game home winning streak this weekend, but doing so won't be easy as the 9th-ranked Fighting Irish host the 7th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. We spent all week breaking down the game and now it is time to make our final predictions. BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Cover Three: Week 5 Best College Football Bets

The matchups for week five are outstanding, with two games between a pair of Top 10 opponents and another matchup of Top 15 squads. Against The Spread: Notre Dame -5.5 Cincinnati -2.0 O/U: 50.5. The Cincinnati Bearcats are on the verge of playing the most important game in the history...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Time To Give Drew Pyne A Shot As The Notre Dame Quarterback

I look forward to Drew Pyne playing more against Cincinnati as the Notre Dame quarterback. I don’t know if it’ll happen. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was understandably cryptic about his quarterback situation, which is fluid because Jack Coan sprained his ankle against Wisconsin and Tyler Buchner has been hampered with a hamstring injury.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame "Not Just Another Game" For Cincinnati

The highlight quote from Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell about his team’s game against Notre Dame came about a third of the way through his Tuesday press conference. “It’s big,” Fickell said of the matchup against Notre Dame. “We’re not going to lie to you. Like I said, once the thing is kicked off, you can’t let the emotions of all the different stuff that’s going on affect you and how you go about things. What I mean by that is the emotions throughout the week that can drain you because you need to be at your best on Saturday. That’s where I struggle a lot is the emotions of the whole of preparing.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Midweek Musings: Explosive Pass Attack Must Be More Efficient

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and college football. Notre Dame's pass offense has been wildly erratic this season, and it needs to get more consistently effective. When it is on the pass game is dominant, but when it is off it becomes an aspect of the offense that results in too many third-and-long situations.
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #6 Oklahoma at Kansas State

The Oklahoma Sooner (4-0) heads to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) in a matchup of top Big 12 teams. The Sooners survived a home scare against West Virginia last weekend while the Wildcats suffered their first loss at the hands of Oklahoma State. Oklahoma has won...
KANSAS STATE
IrishBreakdown

Cincinnati Presents Notre Dame With Its Toughest Test Yet

Notre Dame plays its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday when the 7th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats come to South Bend. Notre Dame is ranked ninth, making this the second straight ranked opponent the Irish will play. When the two teams kickoff at 2:30 EAST inside Notre Dame Stadium it will mark just the third time since head coach Brian Kelly arrived that two Top 10 teams will square off.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #12 Ole Miss at #1 Alabama

There are two huge SEC matchups this weekend, and the battle between the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) and the #12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0). Ole Miss seems to be a trendy pick for the upset, but going into Tuscaloosa and knocking off the Tide is a monumental task. Alabama...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense and the Cincinnati Defense

Notre Dame's 26-game home winning streak will be tested this weekend when the 9th-ranked Fighting Irish host the 7th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. Cincinnati has been outstanding on defense in recent seasons and the 2021 unit is off to a good start. It will be matched up against a Notre Dame offense that has struggled in recent games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #8 Arkansas at #2 Georgia

Arkansas (4-0) and Georgia (4-0) square off in what could be argued as the biggest game of the weekend! The Razorbacks face their third ranked opponent in five games, but this is the first on the road. Georgia has dominated its first four opponents, but with Clemson falling apart the schedule doesn't look as daunting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IrishBreakdown

Opponent First Glance: Cincinnati Bearcats

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Cincinnati Bearcats in a top-ten matchup Saturday in South Bend, a game that is likely the biggest in Cincinnati program history. After an undefeated regular season in 2020 that ended on a sour note in a close loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Cincinnati entered the 2021 season with high expectations and the goal of becoming the first team from the Group of Five to make the College Football Playoff.
SOUTH BEND, IN
