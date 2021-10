For the second week in a row, the Green Bay Packers will play in primetime. After handling the Detroit Lions last week on Monday Night Football, the Packers travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The 2-0 49ers will be a tough opponent and have been playing well. The Packers have come out flat and been shaky in their first two games of the season. Will the Packers start fast and make a statement to the NFC or will the 49ers show dominance? Here is your full game preview for this week 3 matchup.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO