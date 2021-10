Yesterday the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of a semi-automatic rifle with a large ammunition magazine to their social media page, indicating that they had recently taken the rifle and ammunition magazine off the streets. While it's great that they took a weapon off the streets from someone who wasn't supposed to have one, does it make the streets in Hennepin County safer?

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO