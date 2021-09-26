Air Quality Report for Sunday

This is a press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The Monument Fire, River Complex, and McCash fires remain moderately active. USFS Air Resource Advisors indicate that lingering haze and moderate levels of smoke over the area this morning should being to lift and clear by the later afternoon as the SW winds pick up. The winds look to remain through tonight and into tomorrow, which will push the remaining smoke and any new smoke to the north. Clouds will be on the increase today, along with breezy southwest winds ahead of the cold front that will move across the area tonight into Monday. This system will bring rain on Sunday evening and Monday.