Running back Dalvin Cook, who is no stranger to injuries, will suit up Sunday despite a minor ankle sprain, according to Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Cook suffered his most recent injury in the second quarter last Sunday against Arizona. Cook’s career has seen him deal with a number of more serious injuries, including an ACL tear in 2017 and two separate shoulder tears in college. Last year, Cook suffered a groin injury during the Vikings’ Week 5 lost against Seattle which caused him to have to sit for the remainder of the game after he got off to a hot start.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO