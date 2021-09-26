College Football Player Shot, Killed at Salt Lake City House Party, Police Say

University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party in the early hours of Sunday morning, local police confirmed. Lowe, 21, was a reserve cornerback in his third season with the Utes, and had played each of his team’s first four games this season. The party shooting occurred just after midnight, only hours after Utah’s Saturday victory over Washington State 24-13. Officials also said that another female victim in the shooting has been hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and authorities are looking to identify a suspect.