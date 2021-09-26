CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket-Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to notch up 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket during his side Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) game against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday. The 32-year-old is the second man after West Indies’ Chris Gayle to reach the landmark in both...

