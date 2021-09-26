CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials Investigating ‘Disturbing’ Acts of Discrimination at Connecticut High School

By Kana Ruhalter
 5 days ago
Police and school officials have been alerted to several alarming acts of discrimination at a public school in Connecticut. According to the New Haven Register, the Darien school board has condemned the “very disturbing and unacceptable” attacks, which include anti-Semitic social media posts and misogynistic, homophobic graffiti in the high school boys’ bathroom. Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Board of Education Chair David Dineen, Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley, and Police Chief Donald Anderson expressed their disappointment at the incidents. “There is no place for sentiments of hate, bigotry, anti-Semitism, or religious discrimination of any kind in our schools or community,” said the officials. The incidents have been reported to the Darien Police Department, which is involved in the investigation.

FDNY Training Manual: Women and Minorities Disrupt Firefighting Teams

New York Fire Department training materials in use until 2019 warned that women and minorities posed problems for team cohesion, The New York Times reports. A section of bulletin for managers read, “Motivation in firefighting is largely a matter of team building. Team building encounters special problems when the team has to readjust to new members, minorities or females, or members who are problems because they do not behave.” The guidance, written in 1997, was removed from FDNY training materials in 2019. “This does not reflect the F.D.N.Y. today,” a spokesman told the Times.
Huge Hack Outs NYPD Officers Moonlighting as ‘Oath Keeper’ Militiamen

Several public servants and cops in New York are listed as members of the violent, far-right Oath Keepers militia group, according to a hack of membership data analyzed by WNYC and Gothamist. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said an investigation had been launched to determine the accuracy of the leaked information and assess whether any city officials are involved in the anti-government group. Eighteen people affiliated with the Oath Keepers were involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The leaked names, emails, and membership data do not confirm if those listed are active members, but there were dozens of names matching current and former police, court, and prisons officers. “The Oath Keepers are a vile, extremist anti-government organization,” said Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for the mayor. “An immediate internal investigation has been launched.”
