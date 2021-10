MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested two people in a burglary in the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Circle Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call around 10 a.m. about two people, a man and a woman, stealing items from a garage. When they made it to the scene, they found and arrested 22-year-old Tyasia Lachun Mitchell in the front yard of the home. The homeowner alerted deputies to the man, 42-year-old Christavius Montez Robinson Sr., carrying buckets of tools from the backyard. Robinson tried to run away through the woods behind the house, and deputies began to chase him.

