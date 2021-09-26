Dalvin Cook Injury: Vikings RB reportedly ‘unlikely’ to play vs. Seahawks

Cook (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday in full pads, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports. While head coach Mike Zimmer didn't sound optimistic about the running back's health earlier Wednesday, Cook was more upbeat when he spoke with the media, noting before practice that he's confident in the Vikings' training staff and hopes to return for Sunday's game against the Browns, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The running back has now taken a big step toward that goal, though he'll likely be listed as a limited participant Wednesday rather than full. Cook didn't practice at all last week, and he ultimately was ruled out in a game-day decision ahead of the 30-17 win over Seattle. The Vikings have Alexander Mattison to fill in as the lead back again if Cook misses another week with his ankle sprain.

