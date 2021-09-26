CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalvin Cook Injury: Vikings RB reportedly ‘unlikely’ to play vs. Seahawks

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into a Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook isn’t expected to play. When the week first began, it seemed like there was a good chance that Dalvin Cook would suit up for the Minnesota Vikings in their big Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

