CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Britons line up for hours at empty petrol pumps: ‘Stop hoarding’ | Instagram

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more gas stations in parts of the UK are having to tell motorists to turn down, as they are not being refueled due to the severe shortage of drivers in the country. Britain’s transport minister urged Britain to act normally and stop hoarding. It is estimated that dozens...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday to help alleviate the ongoing crisis after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, the government said on Friday. "Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

British soldiers to deliver fuel to ease supply crisis

British troops are expected to be deployed within days to help ease a fuel supply crisis, the government said on Wednesday, as the retail and hospitality sectors called for foreign workers to be allowed to fill post-Brexit vacancies. The week-long crisis has triggered panic-buying and sparked violence at forecourts as critics blame Britain's exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of foresight in replacing thousands of foreign drivers leaving the country. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News that soldiers could be delivering fuel supplies to forecourts "in the next couple of days", to cut long queues that have clogged up filling stations. The government's reserve tanker fleet, driven by civilians, was also due to be sent out to deliver fuel on Wednesday afternoon, he added on Twitter.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Early signs crisis at pumps ending - petrol sales body

I can't understand selfishness of people hoarding fuel, says doctor. Hospital doctor Colin McDonald says he was worried he might not be able to travel to work because of the problems with fuel supplies on Sunday. But the next day he managed to fill up on petrol that had been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britons#Bp#Exxonmobil#Europe#Uk#British#Shell#Eg Group#Tesco
cuereport.com

90% of UK’s petrol pumps run dry due to ongoing truck driver shortage

Several petrol stations across the United Kingdom are reportedly running dry as a flurry of panic buying has further exacerbated supply shortages caused by the ongoing scarcity of truck drivers. On Sunday, despite the Government’s assurances that the UK is not running short of fuel, long lines of automobiles were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Priority at petrol pumps for key workers in plan to ease fuel crisis

Critical workers would be given exclusive access to certain petrol stations to ease the fuel crisis under an emergency government plan. The national emergency plan for fuel grants key workers "priority access" to pumps and caps the amount drivers can spend on fuel. On Monday – a fourth day of...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Petrol panic buying causing ‘really serious problems’ as pumps run dry

The Petrol Retailers Association said 50% to 90% of its members were out of fuel. Panic buying is causing “really serious problems” at petrol stations with at least half reporting they are out of fuel, according to a sector spokesman. Demand at one service station spiked by 500% on Saturday...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Inside Politics: ‘Don’t panic’, says No 10 as petrol pumps run dry

Actor Daniel Craig has been appointed an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy – the same rank as his James Bond character. Perhaps it’s time Boris Johnson was appointed an honorary Lance Corporal in Dad’s Army – the same rank as Jonesy, the character who ran around shouting, “Don’t panic! Don’t panic!” Despite the state of high alarm over the shutting of petrol stations, No 10 insists we’re not doomed yet. Labour, meanwhile, is in full-on Private Frazer mode – warning of disaster ahead as pumps run dry and energy firms go bust.
ECONOMY
cityindex.co.uk

Energy crisis: Oil surge causes petrol panic at pump

Energy crisis concerns are escalating in the UK, with spiralling oil prices hitting costs at the pump and causing motorists to panic buy fuel. September 24 saw Brent prices hit a level unseen for two months, around $77 a barrel, and the effects are being seen at petrol stations, with reports of gridlocks as panic buying takes over and motorists’ desperation to fill their tanks increases.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
BBC

Derbyshire drivers queue for hours at closed petrol station

Drivers queued for hours outside a petrol station without realising it was closed, police said. Derbyshire Police said they were called after long queues at the Etwall Fuel Express station caused an obstruction on the A516 on Monday. Some had been at the garage for three hours despite the forecourt...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Buy Christmas dinner now and freeze it’ shoppers told, amid warning it’s too late to avoid empty shelves

Shoppers should buy Christmas dinner in advance and put it in the freezer if they want to avoid disappointment, experts have said. They also warned that Boris Johnson’s plan to bring an end to supply chain chaos had little hope of working.In response to growing pressure, the government softened its hard line on immigration last weekend, announcing plans to allow 5,500 poultry workers and 5,000 lorry drivers to enter the UK on three-month work visas that are due to expire on 24 December. The government hopes that the army of workers brought in from overseas will “save Christmas” but food...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy