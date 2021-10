CLEMSON — Following an ugly win against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Clemson fell to No. 9 in the AP Top 25. The Tigers are now 2-1 on the season and have won their first ACC game, but it was again another ugly performance by the Tigers this year. Through three games, sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is struggling averaging under six yards per attempt. However, the Tigers are playing some dominant defense as Clemson ranks No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (7.0) through three games.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO