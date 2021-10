COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a simple act of kindness that is going a long way for many central Ohio veterans. This weekend, H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, an organization that helps service members, gave out shirts, suits, ties, shoes, and other clothing items to many people who have served the United States as a way to say “thank you” for all they’ve done—and hopefully help them land their next job.